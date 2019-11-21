Puyallup passes property tax increase, but your bill likely is to go down. Here’s why

Puyallup residents will see an average of $27 less in property taxes next year, the city’s financial director said.

The City Council voted Nov. 12 to pass a 1 percent property tax increase, but property owners’ tax bills should be less than what they’re currently paying because a library levy has been paid off, financial director Barbara Lopez said.

The Finance Department estimates homeowners will pay $1.33 per $1,000 of assessed property value in 2020, compared to this year’s $1.54 per $1,000.

With the library levy gone, annual property taxes would be reduced by about $39, Lopez said, but the 1 percent increase to the regular city levy is expected to go up by about $12 on the average-sized Puyallup home.

The regular levy pays for general city operations, like public safety, parks and administrative staff. Many cities and counties opt annually to raise property taxes by 1 percent to keep up with rising costs, Lopez said.

The City of Puyallup is expected to collect $89,864 more in 2020, for a total of $9.24 million in property taxes, according to the Finance Department.

If the council had chosen to forgo the increase, Lopez said Puyallup could have used savings to cover the $89,864 or cut the budget by that amount.

Mayor John Palmer said that the additional amount adds up after years.

“In one year it doesn’t mean much, but over time it grows,” Palmer said Nov. 12. “It erodes our ability to hire police and to hire staff to run this city. You look over five years, and all of the sudden that’s five positions.”

Council member Dean Johnson was the single no vote. Johnson said he voted no for the principle of the matter.

“We don’t need the $89,000,” Johnson said.

Pierce County, Tacoma, Lakewood and University Place also have approved 1 percent property tax increases.