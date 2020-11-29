Big construction project in Puyallup to end with hundreds of new commuter parking spots

The two-year project to add 610 new parking spaces at the Puyallup Sounder station began this month, Sound Transit announced.

Anticipated to be completed by early 2022, the five-level parking garage and elevated pedestrian walkway to the train station will bring the station’s parking total to 1,260 spaces.

Planning for one of Sound Transit’s busiest Sounder Stations began in 2014. The project was stalled for a few months due to the coronavirus. Sound Transit spokesperson Scott Thompson said construction had been planned for the summer, but the delay has not impacted the estimated $79 million price tag.

A portion of 3rd Avenue has been closed, and buildings off West Main Street and 6th Street Northwest have been leveled. Heavy construction starts next month, Thompson said.

There are up to 20 people working on the project who are following COVID-19 safety protocols. Before entering the work site, crews must have their temperature checked and wear a face covering, Thompson said.

The commuter walkway will extend from the new parking garage to the existing parking lot above 5th Street Northwest.

The city and Sound Transit are working on side projects around the garage, to include upgrading crosswalks to add lights, widening a curb for school buses on 5th Street Northwest and West Main Street, adding bike lanes, replacing existing wheelchair ramps and adding street lamps.

“This is an important project and represents a significant investment in the future of our downtown,” Puyallup Mayor Julie Door said in a statement.