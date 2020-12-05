Puyallup’s Salvation Army may cut positions, programs without donations

Many stores have told the Salvation Army that Christmastime bell-ringers cannot stand outside to collect donations because of concerns over the pandemic, leaving the Puyallup Valley Salvation Army concerned for next year’s budget.

Their iconic red kettle bell holiday program brings in about 20 percent of the local chapter’s total revenue, Capt. Kyna Kelley told The Puyallup Herald.

“That’s how we raise our annual budget for every year,” Kelley said. “We are worried that we won’t be able to provide the services that we normally do.”

Before the coronavirus, the community center on 9th Street Southwest saw between 50 to 70 people daily for breakfast, lunch, crafts, and services like medical clinics and job training.

The Puyallup Valley Salvation Army is a “catch-all” service provider, Capt. John Kelley said. When one family was without water, a school reached out and the Salvation Army raised $5,000 to help turn their water back on.

“Because it was an outside-of-the-box issue, no other agency could help,” he said.

More people are asking the nonprofit for help during the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kelley said. The need for boxes of food has doubled, and they provide about 60 meals a day.

Normally 20 people a week ask for utility assistance, but closer to 100 are asking this year, Kyna Kelley said. The Puyallup Valley Salvation Army has spent $300,000 from the federal CARES Act on community rent and utilities.

Without adequate funding, the community center could see reduced hours, fewer programs, and membership fees.

“That would hit the seniors very hard. Most of them have fixed incomes,” Kyna Kelley said. “They see this as a second home.”

The Kelleys, who run the Salvation Army branch, hired a “Pathways Coordinator” case manager to oversee families in crisis last year, but might have to let her go this year.

The nonprofit is asking for volunteers to ring bells outside stores and for virtual donations. The online campaign has received $9,104 of the $125,000 goal.

“There might be a lower level of assistance,” Kyna Kelley said. “It’s not going to be the 100 percent we normally help. We might only be able to help out with half of someone’s rent.”