Puyallup is developing plan for affordable housing. What are your ideas?

Puyallup is looking for public input on a plan to build more affordable housing for all incomes.

The housing action plan looks to create more available and affordable housing to meet the projected population growth for all income levels, the city’s website said.

The city wants housing strategies to reflect residents’ needs.

This plan is part of a statewide initiative to improve housing options. Puyallup received a grant from the Washington state Department of Commerce, but the city did not immediately respond to requests on how much was received. The state provided Pierce County more than $4.7 million for related projects.

“The Washington State Department of Commerce grant allows Puyallup to conduct a more comprehensive needs assessment and conduct a broader community conversation of housing needs, preferences, and policy options,” the city said.

The grant requires the housing plan to include a timeline, steps toward implementation and potential funding sources. A housing plan also should evaluate current policies and identify gaps in current programs, a state guide to the grant said.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development considers a home affordable if total housing costs do not exceed 30% of a household’s gross income.

Last year, the Pierce County Performance Audit Committee commissioned a report on affordable housing. One of the key findings was that there was a lack of funding available for affordable housing development in the county.

The report said about 14,500 housing units were built in unincorporated Pierce County between 2010 and 2019. A reported 682 units were deemed affordable units, or about 4.7% of the total housing production during that period.

“To create more affordable housing, Puyallup will need a broader range of housing types and options,” the city said.

Those interested in sharing, can visit the Puyallup housing action plan website.

The plan needs to be completed and adopted by June 2021 per grant guidelines.