Developer to build two Frederickson warehouses in $8.5 million buy

A Bellevue developer has purchased eight parcels in Frederickson to build two warehouses for light industrial and manufacturing.

The Vector Development Company bought parcels in the 17000 block of 64th Avenue East from another developer, 64TH AVE & 176TH LLC, on Dec. 14 for $8.5 million, according to records from the Pierce County Assessor-Treasurer’s Office.

There will be at least two warehouses, a 230,000 square-foot and a 95,000 square-foot, according to renderings from Vector Development.

Vector’s President Tyler Litzenberger said Pierce County is growing rapidly, and putting warehouses outside of the urban development areas of Tacoma allows for city centers to have fewer distribution centers downtown.

“We think this is the best undeveloped property in Frederickson,” he told The Puyallup Herald on Dec. 28. “This is where industry should go, and so they can earmark other areas for other land uses.”

The new industrial buildings are expected to generate approximately 2,212 new daily trips, according to a November traffic analysis by Gibson Traffic Consultants.

The intersection of 176th Street East and 63rd Avenue East feeds into the property, so trucks will be able to safely enter the road with minimal interruption, Litzenberger said.

The company presidents said the project also includes improvements to 176th Street East.

The analysis concluded that the development is not expected to have a significant impact on the signalized intersection.

“The economic benefits vastly outweigh the minimal traffic impact to Frederickson,” Litzenberger said.

He estimates that the development will bring over 200 jobs. Vector Development has yet to determine who will lease the properties.

Litzenberger said the company is in the process of purchasing three more parcels to the north.

Vector Development has several properties in Pierce County. The company intends to put a distribution center in Lakewood, and has been at the center of a controversial re-zoning issue in Puyallup.