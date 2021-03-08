Salvation Army to give out 1,000 food boxes in Puyallup drive-thru event

The Salvation Army is holding a drive-thru to distribute 1,000 free food boxes to “anyone who needs one.”

The food distribution will be held on March 12 at the Washington State Fair fairgrounds in the Gold Lot, 110 9th Ave. SW. The event will run 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until supplies last, a Salvation Army news release said.

“Families and individuals from across the area are invited to come through the line and receive a free full box of food,” the press release said. “There are no eligibility requirements or restrictions for receiving a box.”

The food boxes will include non-perishable groceries like pasta, rice, canned vegetables, cereal and shelf-stable protein. One box — valued at $30 — can sustain a family of four for two to three days, the press release said.

People who want a box can wait in line at the fairgrounds in cars, and a volunteer will place the box in their vehicle as to avoid contact for COVID-19 safety reasons, the release said.

Director of communications for the Salvation Army of the Northwest, Lora Marini Baker, said the food box distribution is one of many throughout the pandemic. In 2020, the Salvation Army distributed more than 320,000 food boxes throughout the Northwest, including areas in Washington, Idaho and Montana, she said.

Marini Baker said individuals do not need to sign up, and people can pick up food for others.

“In fact anyone who feels the need or wants to get it for someone else who can’t travel, bring it to someone who needs it,” she said.

Those interested in donating can visit Northwest.SalvationArmy.org.

Anyone needing assistance is encouraged to contact the Connection Center at 844-458-4673.