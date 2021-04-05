Puyallup farmers market set to open for the season in downtown location. Masks required

The Puyallup Farmers Market will begin on April 10, and vendors and the city are excited for one of the state’s largest farmers markets to return.

The Saturday market will begin it’s spring, summer and fall season in parking lots and roped-off downtown streets at 2nd Street SE and E Meeker.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be more than 90 vendors selling produce, crafts, baked goods and specialty items, said market manager Patty Villa with the Puyallup Main Street Association.

There will be COVID-19 restrictions in place. Everyone will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing. There will be six feet between each booth, and produce only can be touched by vendors.

If ready-to-eat food is purchased, it cannot be eaten in the farmers market, Villa said.

Puyallup Main Street Association executive director Kerry Yanasak said if someone doesn’t want to go in, volunteers will shop for them.

“We don’t yet have curbside pickup, but we could if there is a request. Tell us what you want, then we will fish for you,” Yanasak said.

Last year, the farmers market began in the South Hill Mall parking lot in May, and only produce and specialty, packaged foods were sold. By the end of the summer, the market moved downtown and was opened to crafts and ready-to-eat vendors.

The best Saturday market during the pandemic brought up to 2,300 visitors, Yanasak said.

“Ninety-nine percent of people are fine with wearing masks; everyone just assumes you have to now,” he said. “If you can’t follow the rules, don’t come.”

The City of Puyallup and downtown businesses look forward to the surge in shopping, said economic development director Meredith Neal.

“The farmers market makes about $2 million in revenue, and it’s an important economic driver for the city and business. It’s responsible for an uptick in foot traffic and sales,” Neal said.

Yanasak said the market will return to its home in Pioneer Park on Mother’s Day weekend and hopefully remain there. But, it won’t include things like live music.

“We are moving toward the good old days, but we’re not there yet,” Yanasak said.

Neal hopes that by midsummer, the farmers market should include live music.

The city is donating staff time to put up road-closure blockades and farmers market banners downtown and to fill potholes near the market site, Neal said.

Vendors are ready to come back to Puyallup.

Noel Bates, co-owner of Bates Family Foods, sells jams, pickles and canned foods. The business saw a drop in sales even while attending markets last year. She said the restrictions on food sampling made it difficult on their bottom line. The family also misses the “festive, party-like atmosphere” of having people congregate to taste products.

“We are crossing fingers and saying prayers that it looks more normal in the summer. We love to be a part of this community, but so many vendors are suffering as a result of the restrictions,” Bates said. “No politics involved, but returning the market as close to normal is of the utmost importance.”

Michael Mason is a “cheesecake philanthropist” and owner of Mason’s Cheesecakes. He brings 20-25 cheesecakes to farmers markets. He is growing a loyal base of customers, who check his website for flavor and ask for items like pumpkin spice in the summer.

Mason decided to make his cheesecake business a full-time endeavor in 2019 after eight years as a side business. He said the coronavirus pandemic has been challenging.

“We’ve had to figure out how to make it work,” Mason said.

He sells cheesecake to restaurants across the Puget Sound, including Cedar River Smokehouse in Renton, and delivers across the state. The farmers market is where he sees his biggest opportunity for growth.

Mason loves the vendor community at the Puyallup Farmers Market. He enjoys seeing other entrepreneurs.

“I just feel it’s good energy, and it’s a good vibe that fuels me,” Mason said.

Maria Benjamin runs “Maria Made Me,” a greeting card shop, as a side business. She said business has not been thriving, but she didn’t go to the market during the pandemic expecting to turn a large profit. She goes there to connect with people.

“I love the Puyallup Farmers Market because it has a good draw. There are people and products and plants and food,” Benjamin said. “I feel like it’s a great way to come bring people together. I get so much from people.”