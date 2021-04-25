State Route 512 ramp in Puyallup to get new traffic signal, added turn lane

The Washington State Department of Transportation is adding a light on state Route 512to state Route 161/31st Avenue Southwest. Courtesy of the Washington State Department of Transportation

The state is adding a new traffic signal on a state Route 512 off-ramp in Puyallup.

The Washington state Department of Transportation will install the signal at the eastbound state Route 512 ramp to state Route 161/31st Avenue SW, spokesperson Cara Mitchell said in a news release.

Before the project began, state Route 512 had a free right turn at the end of the ramp to southbound state Route 161 and 31st Avenue Southwest. Since March 15, crews have added a second right-turn lane. Final lane striping is expected in May.

Starting as early as April 26, crews will begin work to activate the light, leaving law enforcement to temporarily control traffic.

“Travelers may see minor delays from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m,” Mitchell said.

The project is part of a larger objective to reduce congestion on state Route 161 in the 31st Avenue SW Corridor. The project 2018 study focused on the 31st Avenue SW overpass bridge.