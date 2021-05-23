Puyallup hotel program for the homeless going ‘quite well.’ City exploring more options

Puyallup officials and service providers agree that a program to shelter homeless people in a local hotel has had a successful first three months, leading the City Council to discuss more long-term options in addressing homelessness across East Pierce County.

As of May 19, 39 clients had been accepted in the program since its inception in February.

Catholic Community Services is running the city’s 20-room hotel pilot program at Hometowne Suites on North Meridian.

Catholic Community Services’ Mike Curry and Puyallup emergency manager Kirstin Hofmann told The News Tribune the program is going “quite well.”

“Overall it’s meeting our expectations and meeting the expectations of the city. Since the program launched, it’s been at capacity, and, when someone moves out, there is a wait list, and someone else moves in,” Curry said.

Puyallup has signed a grant agreement with the state Department of Commerce for $291,879. Catholic Community Services has been contracted to receive $234,278, $184,620 of which is budgeted for hotel room costs, Hofmann said. The city will use the rest of the funding for support services.

The service provider has allocated 1.5 full-time case management positions.

The state Department of Commerce is overseeing the shelter grant program. Pierce County submitted an application that included three projects: a tiny home village in Tacoma, support for a womens’ shelter at the Tacoma Rescue Mission, and a new low barrier shelter in East Pierce County.

The East Pierce County proposal was pitched to the state as a $1.5 million low-barrier over three years for 30 beds, but officials agreed on the Puyallup hotel-based shelter program. State officials previously told The News Tribune they supported Puyallup’s program.

During a May 4 City Council study session, Hofmann provided details about people who have used the shelter:

Four have engaged in provided medical services

Four have gained employment

One has enrolled in an outpatient drug treatment

Three have exited the program to long-term programs for substance abuse

Two are awaiting treatment beds

One has had a successful reunification with family for permanent housing

One has been admitted to Greater Lakes program, where they will have ongoing intensive mental health treatment in a supportive housing setting

Five total housing referrals received (three for couples and two for single adults)

Five exited the program for noncompliance with the rules

Curry told The News Tribune that 22 of the clients have completed a housing stability plan, that maps a plan to permanent housing.

HomeTowne Suites did not respond for comment before publication.

Curry said the program has faced challenges that are no different than other hotel shelter locations.

“Hotels are used to working with a broad and diverse clientele. This brings a concentration of individuals who they may be less familiar with, and some of the behaviors they may be less familiar with, and how best to deal with those. We’ve really worked to bring hotel staff along to educate them and form them and be good partners with them,” he said. “It takes some time to kind of understand how best to work with the population you’re serving.”

Hotel staff are expected to treat clients the same as other guests, Curry said.

The program has a trial run of six months before the City Council makes a decision about whether to continue the program or take a new direction in July.

Council remarks

The coronavirus pandemic sparked a city response to those living outside on the Riverwalk Trail. Puyallup has used CARES Act funding to shelter people experiencing homelessness.

For two months the city opened the Puyallup Recreation Center’s parking lot for tents, cars and RVs. After the site closed, about a dozen people were placed in motel rooms. There was more pressure for the city to act after Puyallup churches canceled their winter shelter program, Freezing Nights, due to COVID-19.

Council members Robin Farris and Ned Witting said in the study session they are happy with the hotel model but find it too pricey to be sustainable. A single hotel room costs the city about $2,000 a month, Witting said. They want to find a more long-term solution, like a congregate shelter within the city limits.

Deputy Mayor John Palmer said the city should look to tiny homes like those used in Tacoma as an option.

“I think the goal is to shelter folks in Pierce County, and that’s going to benefit everybody,” he said. “We should continue to look at other options like tiny homes. The way it works is the same, you have to have wrap-around services, and over the long term it may be more cost-effective to do that.”

Mayor Julie Door wants to partner with the county for a space in East Pierce County.

Pierce County’s Human Services director Heather Moss told the council there are almost 2,000 people living unhoused or in shelters across the county. About 75 percent of them stay within five miles of their last residence, Moss said.

Less room in area shelters because of COVID-19 safety guidelines and the region’s affordable housing crunch mean “there’s not a lot of places for people to go,” Moss said May 4. “We are in a stagnant situation in terms of moving people out of homelessness.”

Pierce County Council created a “Plan to End Homelessness Ad Hoc Committee” to propose a comprehensive plan for $2 million the county allocated from Congress’ American Rescue Plan Act. Pierce County is expected to receive a total of $175 million, but has only earmarked the first round of $50 million. The comprehensive plan looks to provide shelter to all in Pierce County by November.

The Puyallup City Council discussed creating a task force of service providers and volunteers to give the city a plan with potential shelter options. Ultimately, they decided Witting would have conversations with churches, volunteers and service providers on next steps and report back to the full council.

Curry said a variety of options was necessary. He likes the flexibility of a hotel-based shelter that allows service providers to scale up and down the space as needed. He also said it can be good for some who prefer privacy throughout the process. But, it can be isolating for others who might do better in congregate care.

“I was really happy to hear kind of the openness that the council had to exploring a variety of options,” Curry said.