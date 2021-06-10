Puyallup approves restaurant gift cards as incentive for COVID-19 vaccinations

Haven’t gotten the COVID-19 vaccine yet? Puyallup will be handing out gift cards for local restaurants to entice you to get the jab.

The city has created a “COVID-19 Vaccine Incentive Program” to encourage more residents to get immunized against the coronavirus.

The Puyallup area has a lower vaccination rate than the state or Pierce County averages.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reports 45.4 percent of the county and the state reports 51.1 percent of Washingtonians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of June 8. The Puyallup area averages about 43.8 percent of residents receiving at least one dose.

City Council approved an initial $5,000 of its federal allocation for gift cards. The start date of the program has not been determined.

The city is currently accepting applications from businesses to participate. Any locally-owned businesses in Puyallup with 25 or fewer employees are eligible. The business cannot be a chain or franchise, the city said.

The program will be capped at 20 restaurants.

“If more than 20 businesses apply before the deadline, we will implement a lottery system to ensure fairness,” the city said in a press release.

Similar programs to hike vaccination rates have recently started. The state has created a $1 million lottery prize and cash incentives for shots. The state has approved cannabis giveaways for vaccinations. Breweries, wineries and restaurants can offer free drinks in exchange for proof of vaccination.

The business deadline to apply here for consideration is June 21 by 5 p.m.

A portion of the Congress’ American Rescue Plan Act dollars are expected to fund the program. Puyallup is expected to receive about $9 million in June, City Manager Steve Kirkelie told City Council on May 25.

The gift cards will be handed out by staff at two locations: the local health department location at the former Toys R’ Us, 3551 9th St. SW and Kirk’s Pharmacy in downtown Puyallup.

City Council members initially were leery of the program.

Deputy Mayor John Palmer introduced the idea with Mayor Julie Door’s support.

“If it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work. But nothing ventured, nothing gained,” Door said during the May 25 meeting.

Council member Robin Farris didn’t want a program that would require residents to fill out paperwork to turn in to the city before being mailed a gift card.

Council member Cyndy Jacobsen said she didn’t believe the government should be involved with encouraging vaccinations.

“I am that cranky old lady who doesn’t think that it’s an appropriate function of the government to be incentivizing medical procedures,” she said in the meeting.

Council member Ned Witting didn’t think $25 was enough to encourage residents to get the shot and proposed a raffle drawing of $1,000 that requires a vaccination dose for entry.

Council members Jim Kastama and Dean Johnson wanted to approach the idea cautiously, saying there needed to be checks on the program to ensure recipients are residents. They also agreed that an initial allotment of less funding was better to test the effectiveness of the program.

All council members ultimately agreed to move forward with the $5,000 allotment for $25 gift cards.