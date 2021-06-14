Puyallup Garden Tour is back on the schedule after a year’s hiatus

Courtesy

American Association of University Women (AAUW) Puyallup Branch canceled its third annual garden tour scheduled for June 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions but began laying the groundwork for the 2021 tour within a few months.

The 2021 Garden Tour will take place on Saturday June 19, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will feature five unique gardens located in South Hill and Bonney Lake locations.

AAUW National’s mission is to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy. All proceeds from the June 19 garden tour will go to AAUW Puyallup’s continuing goal of supporting Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) projects in local school districts — Chief Leschi, Puyallup, Sumner-Bonney Lake, Fife and Orting.

Homeowners participating in the 2021 tour have been busy weeding and sprucing up their gardens for visitors to enjoy while supporting AAUW and helping young women prepare for successful futures.

AAUW Puyallup, active in the community for over 40 years, is grateful for the generosity of the homeowners on the tour for opening their gardens.

Gardens on this year’s tour range from brand new projects with a mixture of perennials and shrubs to a home with a garden house made from antique windows and doors. Another garden will feature the homeowner playing his grand piano in his unique and welcoming back yard.

The Garden Tour ticket and booklet includes descriptions of each garden, along with an easy-to-follow map and suggestions of how to efficiently visit all five gardens.

A coffee truck will be at one of the gardens, and vendors offering unique items for purchase will be at several gardens.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the event and can be purchased at Watson’s Greenhouse and Nurseries, Edgewood Nursery, Todd’s Nursery and Windmill Gardens and online at puyallupgardentouraauw.org.

Bev Strodtz, chairwoman of the event, and her crew have been planning for the 2021 event for the last year. AAUW Puyallup’s goal is to make sure every visitor has a safe and enjoyable visit to all of the gardens. The tour will be practicing safety with masks and social distancing.