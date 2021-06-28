Puyallup is behind in vaccinations, offers gift cards for shots

Puyallup is handing out restaurant gift cards for vaccination shots this month at Kirk’s Pharmacy and South Hill Mall for first and second doses. Courtesy of the City of Puyallup

Puyallup has started its vaccine incentive program, giving local restaurant gift cards to people who get inoculated.

Mayor Julie Door and Deputy Mayor John Palmer visited the South Hill Mall on Friday to hand out $25 gift cards.

The gift cards are at two vaccine centers in the city: Kirk’s Pharmacy downtown and the former Toys R’ Us, 3551 9th St. SW, by the South Hill Mall. There, you will receive a gift card after getting your vaccine shot.

Gift cards are limited to one per person. Cards are only available to customers who receive their first or second vaccine shot on site. People who are fully vaccinated or have already received their second shot are not eligible, city spokesperson Eric Johnson said.

The City of Puyallup is the first city in Pierce County to offer a vaccine incentive program.

Pierce County is lagging behind the state average for vaccinations, and Puyallup even more so.

As of June 25, the state Department of Health said 58.8 percent of Washingtonians 12 and older have received at least one dose. The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reports 49.73 percent of residents aged 12 and older have received at least one vaccine dose. In Puyallup, 47.1 percent of its 12-and-older population has received at least one dose.

Palmer said the lower local vaccination rate is why the incentive program is needed.

“We are hoping that this incentive program will convince people to do their part and get the vaccine,” he said in a statement.

The city has allocated up to $50,000 in federal relief dollars for the coronavirus pandemic for restaurant gift cards.

A gift card for the following restaurants can be selected:

Bourbon Street Bar & Grill

Brew Tea House

Charlie’s Restaurant & Lounge

Costella’s Italian Restaurant & Market

Fiesta Taqueria & Tequila Bar

The Forum

Happy Teriyaki

Iron Chef Japanese Steakhouse

Mazatlán Restaurant

Perry’s

The Pickled Pepper

Playa Azul Mexican Restaurant

The Rose Restaurant

Toscano’s Italian Grill

Wanna Cupcake?

Wayne’s Inn Bar & Grill

The gift cards will be available on the following days and times:

Tuesdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Kirk’s Pharmacy at 618 S. Meridian

Wednesdays through Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at 3551 9th St. SW.