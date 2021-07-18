Big changes coming to South Hill Mall Transit Center. Bus routes will be affected

Buses arrive at the South Hill Mall Transit Center. The center will close July 19 for renovations. Pierce Transit

Pierce Transit’s South Hill Mall Transit Center will close for the remainder of the year for renovations.

The transit center at the corner of 37th Ave. SW and 57th St. SW will shut down Monday, July 19, so project upgrades like replacing sidewalks and restrooms can be completed, spokesperson Rebecca Japhet said in a press release on July 14.

The $1.8 million renovations also includes replacing bus lanes, making improvements to meet the Americans with Disabilities Act, upgrading bus stop shelters, and making improvements to employee restrooms.

The center was built in 1999.

The closure impacts Routes 4, 400, 402, and 425. While the center is closed, operations will be moved to the South Hill Park & Ride at 3102 9th St. SW in Puyallup.

“Customers who catch their bus at the South Hill Mall Transit Center should go to the South Hill Park & Ride instead, starting July 19,” Japhet said.

Bus riders can plan trips on Pierce Transit’s Transit app or call and text Customer Service support 253-581-8000 to find bus arrival times from your bus stop.