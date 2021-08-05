Puyallup city council race narrows to two distinct candidates

Puyallup City Hall in Puyallup, Washington, on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. toverman@theolympian.com

Puyallup has selected the two final candidates in the District 2 city council race who address similar issues with different stances.

Dennis King Jr. received 51.7 percent of the vote, beating out Joe Colombo with 30.7 percent and Davida Sharpe-Haygood with 17.5 percent, according to Wednesday’s count of ballots by the Pierce County Auditor’s Office. Only the top two candidates will be on the November ballot.

While the city council race is nonpartisan, the two finalists have prioritized different values.

King owns King Family Fun Center, formerly known as Tiffany’s Skate Inn. He has been endorsed by the seat’s current official, Cyndy Jacobsen, who is also a state representative for the 2nd Legislative District.

He has stated in his campaign that he wants “Puyallup-style collaboration and consensus-building, not Seattle-style politics.” He has listed low city taxes as an important issue.

“We must continue to strengthen our community through unity, not the bureaucracies that could take hold of our city if we are not prudent,” his campaign website said.

Other issues listed include a “sensible approach towards homelessness & service provider accountability,” and “affordable real estate for first time homebuyers and fixed income residents.”

“We must continue to preserve Puyallup’s traditions, values, and dedication to public service,” King’s website said.

King did not respond for comment before publication.

Colombo is in information technology and running on a platform that focuses on affordable housing, diversity and inclusion. He has outlined a goal to reach “functional zero homelessness,” which would shelter those who want housing.

He told The News Tribune he is very pleased with the results.

“I appreciate the vote of confidence from Puyallup voters,” he said in an emailed statement. “Puyallup deserves representation that understands that residents deserve a safe, healthy, and welcoming space with robust economic opportunities for all.”

Both King and Colombo agree that safety is crucial in Puyallup, but focus on different aspects of security.

“Our neighborhoods need emergency response teams in preparation for earthquakes and other disasters, to ensure vulnerable citizens recover quickly,” Colombo’s website said. “Our neighborhoods also have key choke-points that need addressing, including crosswalks to safely connect neighborhoods, bike lanes to keep kids safe, and trails that need to be finished.”

King’s campaign promises to continue to invest in first responders and to not defund police.

Both candidates have also shared an interest in protecting Puyallup farmlands after public outcry over warehouse developments and economic growth.

According to campaign finances reported to the Public Disclosure Commission, King has raised $29,778 in contributions and Colombo has raised $7,500 in contributions.

Sharpe-Haygood and her controversial candidacy did not proceed to the general election.

State law requires candidates to be registered voters at the time of their filing and to have resided in the jurisdiction of the office they seek for one year by the day of the election.

Sharpe-Haygood has previously told The News Tribune that she moved back to the city in April 2021. She previously lived in Puyallup for more than a decade but left to live in a home less than a mile away from the city for two years, she said.

Sharpe-Haygood started a nonprofit, “Two-Way Racial Healing Project,” to address the racial disparities in the city. She has led the charge to ask Puyallup City Council to create a Racial Diversity and Equity Commission. Puyallup has since hired a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion consultant to review and revise policies and implement training.

She told The News Tribune one of her main goals was to get more involved in local elections. She wants to ensure every vote is counted.

“Once all of the ballots are counted, I am happy to talk about the next steps,” Sharpe-Haygood said in a statement.

The Pierce County Auditor’s Office will release updated daily counts for the next two weeks as more are counted. Results will be certified Aug. 17th.