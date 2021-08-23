Private construction lender with 130 local employees to move headquarters to Puyallup

The Benaroya South Hill Business & Technology Center in Puyallup will soon be the home to Builders Capital’s headquarters by early 2022, according to a news release from The Benaroya Company.

Builders Capital is a private money lender, specializing in providing funds for residential construction projects. Its corporate headquarters is moving from Seattle, according to the press release.

The move to Puyallup is necessary because Builders Capital is now operating in 45 states and needs a bigger space, according to the news release. The new office will be 20,332 square feet and will house more than 130 local employees.

“Surrounded by regional builders and banks alike, Puyallup is an ideal area to source the top talent we require to support our borrowers with best-in-class service wherever they are located,” said Beth Glein, chief operating officer of Builders Capital.

Builders Capital has helped fund over 30,000 single- and multi-family homes across the U.S. since 2009, according to the news release. It is “one of the nation’s largest private construction lenders.”

Builders Capital already has an office in Puyallup at 2910 South Meridian #310. Other sales offices are located in places such as Boise, San Diego and Orlando.