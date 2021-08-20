Puyallup School District: Employees must get vaccine or exemption, following state order

All Puyallup School District employees must be fully vaccinated or acquire a medical or religious exemption by Oct. 18 “as a qualification of fitness for continued employment,” the district’s assistant superintendent told staff Thursday morning.

The requirement comes after Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement on Wednesday, requiring school employees to get vaccinated and begin wearing masks indoors. Washingtonians must wear masks indoors starting Aug. 23.

People are required to wear masks at all PSD schools and support sites, Amie Brandmire wrote in the memo. Brandmire is the assistant superintendent of human resources and employee relations. Masks should also be worn in crowded outdoor areas, except during recess, the memo said.

Those who choose to get the Pfizer vaccine must get their first dose no later than Sept. 13. Those who choose Moderna must get their first dose by Sept. 6, and those who want the Johnson & Johnson vaccine must get their first dose by Oct. 4.

The school district has not been tracking the number of employees that have been vaccinated prior to Inslee’s announcement on Wednesday, PSD spokesperson Sarah Gillispie wrote in an email.

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Please know, our leadership team and Human Resources Department are committed to adhering to these requirements, while providing a clear process to support you as best we can,” Brandmire wrote in the memo.

Employees who plan to request a medical or religious exemption should expect to hear more information on the process “in the coming days,” Brandmire wrote in the memo.

Until then, the district asks employees not to submit exemption information until the district receives more information from the state. Those asking for exemptions do not need to get a medical consultation or show proof of their religious affiliation.

Employees cannot choose to regularly get tested for COVID-19 instead of receiving the vaccine or acquiring an exemption, Brandmire wrote in the memo. Vaccinated employees must submit a scanned copy of their vaccination card to the district.

“Vaccination is a condition of employment, and per the proclamation will lead to a non-disciplinary separation of employment for those who do not comply with the vaccination or exemption requirement,” Brandmire wrote in the memo.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

PSD will work with its labor union to further discuss the impact of Inslee’s order, Brandmire wrote in the memo. School is still expected to begin Sept. 2 — unvaccinated employees can still work while they get their doses or acquire an exemption.

Employees can refer to the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction’s website for more information.