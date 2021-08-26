Household items being collected in East Pierce County for Afghan refugees

Two boxes with signs that read “A Washington Welcome” sit near the entrance of the Bonney Lake Justice & Municipal Center this week. Since Monday, the center has been accepting new, unused household items that will be given to Afghan refugees.

The center is helping Q13 FOX collect donations for World Relief Seattle, said Leslie Harris, executive assistant for the City of Bonney Lake. The center started accepting donations Aug. 23 and will continue accepting up until Aug. 27.

If you’d like to participate in the "A Washington Welcome" drive, you can bring new, unused household items to the Bonney Lake Justice & Municipal Center this week, 8/23-8/27, between 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. The drop-off box will be located inside the main doors. https://t.co/FcIGuMjOq0 — City of Bonney Lake (@CityBonneyLake) August 23, 2021

People have dropped off items such as pillows, blankets and kitchen supplies, Harris said. The drop-off boxes, which are located inside the center, are accessible to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“There’s definitely a need,” Harris said. “Refugees are going to be arriving to our area, and this is going to help at least some of the basic needs that they’re going to need to get settled.”

Bonney Lake is the only city in East Pierce County that is part of the effort. Other local municipalities helping with the donation drive include Lakewood, Kent and Seattle city halls.

Silverware, cooking utensils and brooms are among the items accepted. Other items include bed linens, towel sets, shampoo and conditioner. More information about acceptable items can be found on World Relief Seattle’s website.