Drivers should expect ‘significant delays’ on Edgewood Drive East soon

Those traveling in Edgewood should expect delays beginning Sept. 15 near the southeast area of the city. A portion of Edgewood Drive East will be closed for one month due to pavement repairs, according to the city’s website.

Edgewood Drive East will be closed starting from 56th Street East up until the intersection of Sumner Heights Drive East and Edgewood Drive East. Sumner Heights Drive East will stay open, but drivers should expect “significant delays.”

There are some “real bad” concrete panels in the area that need to be repaired and replaced, said Jeremy Metzler, public works director for Edgewood. Signs will direct drivers to detours on Valley Avenue East and West Valley Highway East.

“We’re hoping it will be done sooner than a month … but who knows what will happen between now and then,” Metzler said. “We do expect it to be open by the middle of October.”

Edgewood Drive will be closed for repairs to the pavement beginning Wednesday Sept. 15, 2021 for one month. Sumner Heights Drive will remain open, but expect significant delays through the work zone. All work is expected to wrap up by mid-November, weather permitting pic.twitter.com/4yUdMQ00ev — City of Edgewood (@CityofEdgewood) August 24, 2021