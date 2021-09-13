New playground equipment coming to Puyallup park that’s getting a glow-up this fall

Sam Peach Park will have new playground equipment this fall, including a Rev8 spinner, which resembles a Merry-Go-Round.

Children will soon be able to enjoy new playground equipment at Sam Peach Park in Puyallup, according to a press release from the city. The Parks and Recreation Department will replace the old playground as soon as this fall.

Sam Peach Park at 1621 10th Ave. NW was built around 2000, according to the press release.

“After about 20 years, the cost to repair the equipment starts to get expensive,” Sarah Harris, the Parks and Recreation director, said in the news release. “Plus, it becomes difficult to find replacement parts for older equipment. That was the case with Sam Peach.”

Some swings will remain, but most of the playground equipment will be replaced, according to the press release. The upgrades include a friendship swing, which allows parents or grandparents to ride a swing with their children.

Other upgrades include three slides, a number of climbing features and play panels children can interact with, according to the press release. A Rev8 spinner, which resembles a Merry-Go-Round, and two KidForce spinner cups will be installed as well.

Initially, the new project was going to be funded through the Parks and Recreation Department budget. Now, it’s going to be paid for through a donation from the park’s namesake. The new playground equipment costs more than $124,000 and will be donated by Sam Peach, city spokesperson Eric Johnson said.

Peach is “a long-time community advocate” and used to be Puyallup’s mayor, according to the press release.

Families may be able to check out the new equipment in late November, depending on when the city finalizes plans for the playground, Johnson said.