Phone acting funky? There’s a new business in Puyallup that might be able to help

uBreakiFix can be found in the Pioneer Crossing shopping center.

Those who run into trouble with their technological devices can now make a pit stop at the Pioneer Crossing shopping center in Puyallup. A new tech repair shop opened its doors at the shopping center in early September.

uBreakiFix by Asurion tinkers with “anything with a power button,” according to a company news release. This includes smartphones, computers and drones. The shop is at 716 Shaw Road E., Suite B.

The shop handles tech issues such as cracked screens, battery problems and water damage. Repairs can be done in two hours or less, according to the news release.

“We all rely on our devices to keep us organized, entertained, and connected, which is why we’re committed to helping customers get their tech back up and running as quickly as possible,” Roxann Silva-Brown, uBreakiFix’s store lead, said in the news release.

The shop is an “authorized repair provider” for smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy or Google Pixel.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Appointments and walk-ins are welcome at the shop. uBreakiFix offers free diagnostics on gadgets as well as a 90-day warranty on repairs, according to the release.

uBreakiFix has more than 700 locations in the United States and Canada. The Puyallup location is open from Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.