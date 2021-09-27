Retirement community in the works for several years opens in East Pierce County

Wesley at Tehaleh takes up a total of 16.82 acres in Bonney Lake.

A new senior living community made its way to Bonney Lake this month, and it comes with a bistro, pickleball court and a view of Mount Rainier and the Olympic Mountains.

Wesley at Tehaleh is 16.82 acres and had its grand opening Sept. 17 and 18. Wesley Homes, Presbyterian Homes & Services and Ryan Companies US, Inc. played a part in establishing the facility.

“This new community has been in the works for over three years,” Kevin Anderson, president and CEO of Wesley, said in a press release.

The facility has two buildings called Lodge and Brownstone. Lodge has 196 apartments — 18 for memory care, 136 for independent living and 42 for catered living. Brownstone has 32 independent living and condominium-style residences.

One of the main buildings in Wesley at Tehaleh has 196 apartments — 18 for memory care, 136 for independent living and 42 for catered living. Courtesy of Solana Tanabe

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In addition to the bistro and pickleball court, there is a chapel, wellness center and movie theater. A library, fitness room and craft rooms can also be found. When spending time outdoors, seniors can explore miles of tree-lined walking trails.

Wesley at Tehaleh has two dining rooms. Courtesy of Solana Tanabe

There has been an increased demand for senior living facilities in the area, according to the press release. Wesley at Tehaleh will help seniors “thrive in a modern community and among nature.”

“This project was a great opportunity for Ryan to expand our senior living expertise into Washington and build a community that will positively impact the lives of future residents in the Seattle area,” Bret Jordan, northwest regional president for Ryan Companies US, Inc., said in the press release.

Wesley at Tehaleh has a library, among other amenities. Courtesy of Solana Tanabe

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Ryan Companies US, Inc. has helped build 54 senior living facilities in the country, with some in other states such as Colorado, Arizona and California. Wesley Homes is a local nonprofit organization and Presbyterian Homes & Services is a nonprofit and faith-based organization from St. Paul, Minnesota.