Three-story senior housing co-op coming to Puyallup. It has garden plots, woodworking

The Village Cooperative of Puyallup is expected to finish construction by late 2022.

Puyallup is about to have another senior housing facility. The Village Cooperative of Puyallup will make an appearance in late 2022.

The housing facility will be at 3803 17th St. SW, near the Puyallup School District’s Kessler Center, which is still under construction.

Village Cooperative will have 57 housing units for adults 62 and up, according to Real Estate Equities Development, LLC’s website. Adults can choose to live in single or double-occupancy rooms. The facility won’t offer assisted living services.

Floor plans in the three-story housing facility range from 900 to 1,600 square feet, according to the website. A washer, dryer, in-home storage, walk-in closets and HVAC systems are included in all units.

Amenities include community and reading areas as well as a woodworking shop, according to the website. Garden plots and a car wash bay can also be found at the facility.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“I think what’s interesting is that this development is a good example of the recent trend that we’re seeing of seniors moving to our community,” city spokesperson Eric Johnson said.

Census numbers from 2020 show that adults 65 and up are 16 percent of the population in Puyallup, according to the city’s newsletter. In 2010, adults in that age range accounted for 12 percent of the city’s population.

Puyallup is an “age-friendly” city, Johnson said, so the city is making efforts to address and develop additional housing areas for seniors. Each Village Cooperative unit will be individually owned, he said.

“They all cooperatively own the property together, thus the reason why it’s called a cooperative,” Johnson said. “It allows the owners to have the benefits of homeownership, but without all of the stresses that might come with homeownership.”