School year extended for Sumner, Bonney Lake students after paraeducator strike

Students in Sumner and Bonney Lake will go to school on March 27 and June 18 to make up missed class days from a strike by paraeducators last month.

The last day of school is now Thursday, June 18, and will be on a half-day early dismissal. March 27 will be a regular school schedule.

Both days were previously designated as emergency weather makeup days, said Elle Warmuth, Sumner-Bonney Lake School District spokesperson.

The makeup days are necessary in order to comply with the state-required 180 days of education, according to the district.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Paraeducators in the district were on strike for two days in October amid negotiations for a new contract. The union ratified a new three-year contract on Oct. 28 that includes an average increase in the salary schedule of approximately 12.5 percent in 2019-20, a 2 percent increase in 2020-21 and inflationary adjustments in 2021-22.