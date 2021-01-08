Sumner-Bonney Lake School District announces plans to bring back all grades

In-person learning at the Sumner-Bonney Lake School District is scheduled to return for all grades in the coming weeks depending on COVID-19 cases in Pierce County.

The youngest students will return first on Jan. 19, according to an announcement released on Tuesday by the district.

All students in all grades who choose to return to the classroom will attend school two days a week by Feb. 10. The 10,336-student district said students are able to return sooner than expected after the state loosened recommendations on reopening schools.

All grades will follow a hybrid schedule of two days in the classroom and three days of virtual learning. Students will be divided into two groups, A and B, with alternating schedules. Group A attends school in person Tuesdays and Thursdays and Group B attends school in person Wednesdays and Fridays.

Families with multiple students will be assigned to the same schedule, the announcement said.

Here is the anticipated schedule:

Jan 19: 1st day for K-2 (Hybrid Group A)

Jan 20: 1st day for K-2 (Hybrid Group B)

Feb 2: 1st day for 3-5, 6, 9 (Hybrid Group A)

Feb 3: 1st day for 3-5, 6, 9 (Hybrid Group B)

Feb 4: 1st day 7-8, 10 (Hybrid Group A)

Feb 5: 1st day 7-8, 10 (Hybrid Group B)

Feb 9: 1st day 11-12 (Hybrid Group A)

Feb 10: 1st day 11-12 (Hybrid Group B)

The district’s return is contingent on COVID-19 case counts across Pierce County. Elementary students can return when there are more than 350 cases per 100,000 residents; middle school students will go back when Pierce County has reached 350 cases per 100,000 residents or less, and high school students will return when cases are below 200.

As of Tuesday, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reports a 14-day rate per 100,000 of 407.2 positive COVID-19 cases.

The state released updated guidelines on reopening schools by relaxing metrics. The guidelines previously recommended schools within counties that have 75 or more COVID-19 cases per 100,000 over a 14-day period stay in remote learning. The update in November changes that to 200 cases per 100,000 residents.

The district is asking families to fill out a survey by Jan. 10 on whether students will return to the classroom or continue online learning. If a response is not received, the student will be enrolled in in-person hybrid learning.

“The learning model you select will remain in effect for the remainder of the school year,” the district said.

For elementary students who choose to continue distance learning, class will likely be taught by a new teacher.

“Distance learning classes will be formed by grade level, which means it’s highly likely that students will have a new teacher, classmates, daily schedule and Zoom times,” the district said.