Department store moves distribution into Sumner

Sumner announced Nordstrom offices and distribution would come to the city's industrial area. City of Sumner

“We are thrilled to have Nordstrom joining the many top national and international companies located in Sumner,” Mayor Bill Pugh said in a statement.

The move first was reported in The Registry, which covers real estate in the Puget Sound. Nordstrom confirmed its move to The News Tribune.

“A small portion of that space will be used as offices for our teams who support the fulfillment center’s operations,” spokesperson Emily Sterken said in an email. “We expect we’ll be operational in 2023.”

Sterken did not respond to how many jobs would be created in the warehouse for clothing distribution.

The Nordstrom warehouse will move into Tarragon Property Services’ Stewart Road SE, with more than 470,000 square feet, according to the Tarragon website.

Puget Sound’s Tarragon was founded in 1983 and owns commercial, industrial and residential properties across the region.