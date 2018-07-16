Brazen Puyallup robbers caught by rental car’s license plates now headed to prison

The armed two robbers who made off with $40,000 in merchandise from a Puyallup cellphone store in December were recently sentenced in Pierce County Superior Court.

Martavis Simpson, 34, pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree assault and one count each of first-degree burglary, unlawful imprisonment and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to more than 25 years in prison.

Cherise Mitchell, 38, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree robbery, and one count each of first-degree burglary, unlawful imprisonment and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. She got 12 1/2 years in prison.

The pair initially faced three counts of first-degree kidnapping, three counts of first-degree robbery, three counts of second-degree assault, one count of first-degree burglary and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court documents:

Simpson and Mitchell entered the cellphone store in the 4500 block of South Meridian about 10 a.m. Dec. 19

After looking at merchandise, they pulled guns on the two front lobby employees and ordered them at gunpoint to the inventory room, where a third employee was working.

Keeping the trio at gunpoint, Simpson pulled out a duffel bag and told the employees to fill it with cellphones and smart watches. Once the bag was full, he told the employees to “not do anything stupid.”

Mitchell pulled the landline phone out of the wall and left the room with it.

The pair fled with 64 devices, with an average value of $600 each.

The employees came out of the inventory room and saw the pair flee in a car. One of the workers got the car’s license plate number and called police.

The number matched a car rental company’s Burien lot, where the car was due back later in the day.

Police waited for the car to arrive, then arrested Simpson and Mitchell as they unloaded bags to a waiting Uber.

Officers got search warrants for the pair’s cellphones, one of which had photos of the store from before the robbery. It also had text messages planning the heist, an inventory of what was stolen and an agreement to sell the devices for $19,000.

Simpson and Mitchell had about $9,400 each when they were arrested.

Methamphetamine and a pair of firearms were found when officers searched their bags.



