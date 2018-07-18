Lake Tapps man gets teen alcohol, then drugs and rapes her, prosecutors say

A Lake Tapps man plied a 15-year-old girl with alcohol, drugged her and raped her in his home, Pierce County prosecutors say.
The 22-year-old was arraigned Wednesday in Superior Court on charges of second-degree rape and third-degree child rape. Bail was set at $75,000.
According to charging documents:
On June 2, the girl and a friend told her father they were going to a friend’s birthday party. Instead, they went to the Lake Tapps man’s home, meeting him and a friend. They made a quick trip to a grocery store to pick up alcohol, then went back to his home.
The group began drinking and smoking marijuana in the man’s garage loft. His friend brought out a bag of pills labeled Xanax. Then the girl’s friend lost consciousness.
The girl suddenly became very intoxicated, and later suspected someone had put something in her drink. She blacked out and came to to find the man and his friend raping her. She told them to stop but couldn’t move.
She eventually got up, grabbed her belongings and told her friend they needed to leave. She told the men they had raped her, but they acted as if nothing had happened.
Sheriff’s deputies interviewed the man Tuesday, and he said he never had sex with the girl. Deputies found blood on his bed and a used condom in his room, then confronted him. He admitted having sex with both girls, but said they never said no, and he admitted not knowing how old the 15-year-old was.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
