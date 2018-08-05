Crime

Pickup strikes motorcyclist on SR 512, flees, troopers say

By Kenny Ocker

August 05, 2018 09:26 AM

A motorcyclist was hospitalized after being struck late Saturday by a hit-and-run driver on state Route 512 in Puyallup, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The westbound motorcyclist was struck by a dark dualie pickup about 10:45 p.m. east of the Canyon Road exit, a State Patrol news release stated. The truck drove off to the west, leaving the motorcyclist on the highway.

The 21-year-old Baltimore man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment.

The highway was closed until 1:30 a.m. as troopers investigated the crash.

