Pickup strikes motorcyclist on SR 512, flees, troopers say

A motorcyclist was hospitalized after being struck late Saturday by a hit-and-run driver on state Route 512 in Puyallup, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The westbound motorcyclist was struck by a dark dualie pickup about 10:45 p.m. east of the Canyon Road exit, a State Patrol news release stated. The truck drove off to the west, leaving the motorcyclist on the highway.
The 21-year-old Baltimore man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment.
The highway was closed until 1:30 a.m. as troopers investigated the crash.
Comments