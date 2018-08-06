3 people died when he crashed on Interstate 5. Now he’s been sentenced

A man who killed three people by driving under the influence of drugs on Interstate 5 earlier this year near Lakewood has been sentenced.
Montrell Red, 23, pleaded guilty to three counts of vehicular homicide Friday for the March 8 wreck.
Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Martin gave him a 10-year sentence, which is what both the defense and prosecution recommended.
Charging papers said Red had been texting his girlfriend, and tests showed he had Xanax and marijuana in his system when he hit a Honda CRV on the freeway with his girlfriend’s Nissan Maxima, sending the Honda into the jersey barrier and causing it to roll.
The wreck killed 30-year-old Jaime Pelayo-Pelayo, the driver of the Honda, and passengers: 51-year-old Martin Rodriguez-Yanez and 44-year-old Sherry R. Rodriguez.
Pelayo-Pelayo and Rodriguez were from Kelso, and Rodriguez-Yanez was from Longview.
Red wrote the court that he takes responsibility for what happened and that he plans to turn his life around in prison, for himself and his daughters.
“I pray that the families never feel as if I’m not remorseful for what occurred that night that changed my life and yours forever,” his letter says.
In a sentencing memorandum to the court, defense attorney Kelsey Page wrote that Red has been diagnosed with a persistent depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder in connection to childhood trauma. He had been self-medicating with Xanax and marijuana, Page wrote.
Her client hadn’t been formally diagnosed before the wreck, she said.
Red decided to sign up for treatment and counseling during his time in jail, Page added.
