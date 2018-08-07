Suspected serial kayak thieves targeting Gig Harbor caught after victim posed as buyer

The serial kayak thieves would sneak onto waterfront Gig Harbor properties at night, steal the boats and resell them online.
Last week, a couple who lost two kayaks found them online, posed as an interested buyer and arranged to meet the seller outside a store.
The suspect arrived with two stolen kayaks loaded in the back of a truck, “where he was met by two of our deputies,” according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
The 33-year-old man told deputies his friends bragged about stealing kayaks and selling them for “easy money.” He said he agreed to help sell the kayaks.
He was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree possession of stolen property, first-degree trafficking in stolen property and third-degree theft.
The Gig Harbor couple came to the scene and reclaimed their two kayaks.
Deputies visited the suspect’s Port Orchard home and found two more stolen kayaks and two friends believed involved in the thefts.
Those men, ages 30 and 31, were arrested on similar charges.
Investigators have not identified the owners of the two stolen kayaks. If you think they’re yours, call the sheriff’s Peninsula Detachment at 253-798-4940.
