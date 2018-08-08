Man speeding near Gig Harbor neighborhood confronted by angry knife-wielding resident

A confrontation between a speeding driver and an angry resident near Gig Harbor escalated when a knife was pulled and threats were made, according to court records.
A 46-year-old was charged Wednesday with two counts of second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
The argument started Tuesday after a man pulled up next to the other car and started yelling at them to slow down.
“The defendant told the victims that the next time they sped through the area he would come to the victim’s home and smash the windows of the victim’s car,” Pierce County prosecutors wrote in charging papers.
When he got out of his car to confront the other driver, he forgot to put the vehicle in park and it rolled forward, drawing laughter from the other two men.
That’s when the defendant allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened to stab them if they sped through the neighborhood again.
He left when the victims told him they were calling 911.
Deputies went to the man’s house to speak with him later that night.
He allegedly admitted to the confrontation and having a knife but said he only took it out because one of the victims “aggressively approached his vehicle,” records show.
A bag of methamphetamine was found on him when he was booked into Pierce County Jail.
The man has 16 prior felony convictions from 1990 to 2013, court records show.
Comments