2 shot in head after Spanaway road rage row, deputies say

Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the head after suffering car trouble along a Spanaway road Tuesday morning, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
The incident happened just before 6:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Military Road East, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
According to Troyer:
Three people were driving in a sedan along Military Road when they started having car trouble. They pulled over at 13th Avenue Court East to try to figure out what was going wrong.
A man stepped out of a home there and began to yell at the occupants of the car and pointed an AR-15 rifle at them. The victims got into their car and started to drive away.
The agitated local fired a shot through the rear window of the car, grazing the head of the passenger in the back seat before hitting the driver’s head. The driver crashed into the bushes nearby, and one of the car’s occupants called 911.
Deputies surrounded the home, eventually coaxing out its three occupants. One of the shooting victims identified the man who shot him, and the man was arrested.
He was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of three counts of first-degree assault.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
