Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver on Mountain Highway, troopers say

A bicyclist was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver north of Eatonville on Thursday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The bicyclist was riding north at state Route 7 and 320th Street East between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. when she was struck by a northbound driver that veered onto the shoulder, State Patrol spokeswoman Johnna Batiste said. That driver fled the scene.
A nearby resident went outside about 10:15 a.m. and walked to the end of their driveway and spotted an abandoned bicycle in their grass.
“They thought, ‘Huh, that’s weird,’ walked down a little further and saw the body in the ditch,” Batiste said.
They called 911, and troopers arrived and identified the 66-year-old Eatonville woman as the victim.
Troopers interviewed residents and were able to determine the bicyclist was struck sometime between 8:30 and 9:30.
Fragments of bodywork and a headlight assembly indicate a black vehicle likely struck the woman, Batiste said. Troopers are trying to find a damaged vehicle matching that description.
Northbound traffic on Mountain Highway East is blocked as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information about the deadly incident is asked to contact the State Patrol at 253-538-3240.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
