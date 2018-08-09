Tacoma man tries to rape prostitute, flees when another man drives up, deputies say

A Tacoma man drove a prostitute to Midland and tried to rape her Wednesday, but was thwarted when a passer-by drove up, Pierce County prosecutors say.
The 25-year-old was arraigned Thursday in Pierce County Superior Court on charges of attempted second-degree rape, second-degree driving while suspended with a commercial license and patronizing a prostitute. Bail was set at $50,000.
According to charging documents:
A man called 911 about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and told dispatchers he had pulled his truck down to the end of Aqueduct Drive East, just north of state Route 512 in Midland, when a woman ran up and said the 25-year-old had tried to rape her.
As the man ran away, the witness snapped a photo of the man’s car and gave it to sheriff’s deputies when they arrived.
A deputy talked with the woman, who at first said nothing had happened. Once the deputy told her what the witness had seen, she began to explain what had happened.
She said she was at a local convenience store when she saw the man, who offered her a ride. As they drove along, she asked if he wanted a “date,” and named her prices.
He parked at the end of Aqueduct Drive and requested oral sex. She demanded cash up front.
He said he would pay after. She said, “No,” and tried to leave.
The man, who is considerably larger than the woman, pushed her onto the ground and undid his pants. Then the witness showed up. She got up and ran toward the witness’ truck, while the assailant took off.
A deputy found the man’s vehicle and pulled him over, finding out in the process that he was driving with a suspended license. He also was on probation after pleading guilty last year to drunkenly assaulting his ex-girlfriend’s brother in Lakewood.
The deputy arrested the man, then asked him about the incident on Aqueduct Drive. He admitted to picking the woman up, but angrily said he paid her and never raped her.
Deputies had searched the woman and found she had no cash.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments