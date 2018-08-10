Grandmother killed by hit-and-run driver while on daily bike ride is identified

A bicyclist killed by a hit-and-run driver near Eatonville has been identified as 66-year-old Susan Rainwater.
She was riding north on state Route 7 at 320th Street East when a northbound driver veered onto the shoulder and struck her, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Troopers believe Rainwater was hit between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.
A resident spotted an abandoned bicycle in the grass at the end of her driveway about 10:15 a.m., then found Rainwater’s body in a ditch.
Fragments of bodywork and a headlight assembly indicate a black vehicle likely struck the woman, State Patrol spokeswoman Johnna Batiste said.
Troopers are trying to find a damaged vehicle matching that description.
“She didn’t deserve to be left on the side of the road with no one to help her because all she ever did was help other people,” her daughter, Leah Miller, told KOMO. “She was loving. She loved me more than anything. And she loved my children more than anything and she loved her life.”
Anyone with information about the deadly incident is asked to contact the State Patrol at 253-538-3240.
