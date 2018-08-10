She attacked the man in his Fircrest driveway, police said. He had no idea who she was

He didn’t know her, but there she was in his driveway, cursing him and hitting him.
The Fircrest man was leaving for work Wednesday when he spotted a Mitsubishi Outlander partially blocking his driveway.
The woman inside the car asked if his wife was home. When he asked who the woman was, she told him it was none of his business.
After noticing the woman had walked around his house, he called 911 and stood in front of her car.
Court documents give this account:
The woman threatened to run the man over, then drove forward and hit his shins with her car. She drove into him twice more, allegedly pushing him three feet down the street.
She got out of her car and pushed him, slapped a cigarette out of his mouth, slapped his hands and arms and threw a soda bottle at him.
The man moved aside after dispatchers advised him to.
But the woman continued her attack.
By the time police arrived, she was hyperventilating and flailing her arms.
“I don’t trust men, men get away with beating me,” she allegedly told an officer.
She claimed the man hit her with a ream of paper even though police noted it was undisturbed in the woman’s car. She claimed the man burned her with a cigarette but could not show a burn mark.
“Well, he was so close to me with the cigarette that I could feel the heat coming from it, that’s the same as burning me with it,” she told police.
When police tried to arrest her, the woman allegedly pretended to pass out.
The 41-year-old woman pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault Thursday and was released on her own recognizance.
