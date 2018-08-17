Man killed in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood

A man was killed in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood early Friday, and police are trying to figure out what happened.
Someone called 911 about 2 a.m. to report that a man needed medical assistance at South 21st Street and South Sheridan Avenue.
By the time officers arrived, the victim had been transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives have released little information about the homicide, including how the man died or what led up to the killing.
No one has been arrested.
The victim has not been identified.
This is a developing post. Check back for updates.
