A deliveryman had a package for South Hill. He was greeted by threats and racial slurs

A deliveryman was threatened and called racial slurs by a resident when he tried to deliver a package in South Hill, according to court documents.
The victim, who is black, was parked near an apartment complex preparing to deliver a package when a 61-year-old man came out of his home and started yanking on the passenger door.
The deliveryman rolled down his window to ask what he wanted, and the man allegedly demanded that he leave the neighborhood.
As they argued, the deliveryman tried to drive away but the man blocked his path.
The deliveryman eventually got out of his van with a can of mace while the man repeatedly called him derogatory names.
When the man reached behind his back and threatened to shoot the deliveryman, the deliveryman was able to get back inside the van and drive away, records show.
He called 911.
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies said they are “well aware” of the man and drove to his apartment, where they arrested him.
“The defendant stated that the victim was sitting in his truck and that this scared the defendant by being there in his van because the defendant is paranoid,” prosecutors wrote in charging papers.
Witnesses said the man used a racial slur about 20 times to describe the deliveryman, as well as calling him a “terrorist” and saying “the only good Muslim is a dead Muslim.”
On Thursday, the man pleaded not guilty to malicious harassment and felony harassment and was ordered held on $5,000 bail.
Comments