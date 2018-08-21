Duo wanted in fatal Tacoma stabbing arrested by SWAT team

A duo wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing on a Tacoma street was arrested early Tuesday.
Demarco Parker, 46, was taken into custody by a SWAT team after refusing to come out of a house in the 3400 block of South Asotin Street. Shelly Eberwein, 43, was arrested as she left the house about 4 a.m.
Pierce County prosecutors on Monday issued warrants for them in connection with Friday’s death of 40-year-old De’Angelo Reese.
Reese, 40, was riding his bicycle through Hilltop when he got into an argument with Parker around 2 a.m., police said.
He tried to pedal out of the area but Parker followed him and stabbed him multiple times before getting into Eberwein’s waiting car and fleeing.
A passerby found Reese bleeding on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of South Sheridan Avenue 20 minutes after the attack and called 911.
He died at a Tacoma hospital.
Investigators have not said what the argument was about.
Parker is charged with second-degree murder. Eberwein is charged with first-degree rendering criminal assistance for allegedly driving him away from the scene. They are expected to make their first court appearance Wednesday.
This is not Parker’s first run-in with the law.
In June, he was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver after an undercover officer saw him pass a plastic baggie to somebody in a vehicle outside a convenience store, records show.
Parker allegedly had three baggies of methamphetamine in his right sock when he was taken into custody that day.
After he was released on his own recognizance for the drug charge, Parker was ordered not to possess weapons or change his address.
Parker was found to have violated by his pretrial release in July because he changed his address, court records show. A judge again ordered Parker to be released on his own recognizance under the same conditions.
