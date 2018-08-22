Suspects in Tacoma stabbing appear in court as victim’s family looks on

A man accused of fatally stabbing a Tacoma bicyclist was in court Wednesday, as was the woman suspected of driving the defendant away from the scene.
Demarco Parker, 46, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in Pierce County Superior Court in the death of De’Angelo Reese.
Parker’s girlfriend, 43-year-old Shelly Eberwein, pleaded not guilty to first-degree rendering criminal assistance.
Retired Judge Brian Tollefson, filling in on a temporary basis, set Parker’s bail at $1 million and Eberwein’s at $150,000.
“She’s just as guilty as he is,” Reese’s older sister, Koshawn Greenhouse, said in court.
According to charging papers:
Parker approached 40-year-old Reese as the victim was riding a bike about 2 a.m. Friday in Tacoma’s Hilltop. Parker allegedly said, “You’re not gonna be hanging around here, these are my streets.”
Reese said he could do what he wanted, the two argued before Reese’s girlfriend convinced him to ride away.
Parker followed, though, and when he got close, Reese said: “Don’t run up on me.”
The men fought, and at some point Reese pulled out a knife, which Parker knocked from his hand, then picked up.
Parker chased Reese, and when Reese tripped in the 2100 block of South Sheridan Avenue, Parker stabbed him multiple times, the charging documents show.
Parker then fled with Eberwein, in her car.
Reese died from his injuries at a hospital.
Outside court, Greenhouse said her brother was born and raised in Tacoma and that he has three young children.
She said she is exactly a year and 12 days older than him, which meant that they were the same age for a brief time each year.
“I’ll never have that again,” said Greenhouse, who lives in California.
Reese had a sense of humor growing up, she said.
“Lots of jokes and lots of laughter,” Greenhouse recalled.
The victim’s younger sister, Lachic Reese, said that her brother loved kids. On days she did not want to go to work, he was the one who gave her the support and encouragement she needed to get out the door anyway, for her children.
“Sis,’ better make that money,” he’d tell her.
The family cried and embraced one another throughout the arraignments.
During the proceedings, deputy prosecutor Jesse Williams referenced Parker’s criminal history, which includes federal charges.
Parker was previously accused of selling cocaine as part of a gang in Las Vegas, robbing a grocery store and trying to rob a drug house, according to U.S. District Court records in Nevada. He ultimately pleaded guilty in 2003 to participation in a racketeer influenced corrupt organization and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to federal court records.
Pierce County court records show that Parker was charged with drug possession with intent to deliver in June when an undercover officer saw him pass a baggie to someone in a vehicle outside a store.
He allegedly had three bags of methamphetamine in his sock when he was arrested.
The court released Parker on his own recognizance for that charge.
