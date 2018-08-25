Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.
Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.
All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.
Alonzo Warren
Age: 51.
Description: 6 feet and 220 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 400 block of South Tacoma Way, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1992 of first-degree rape in King County for sexually assaulting a woman.
Sex offender treatment: He did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Robert N. Reed
Age: 61.
Description: 5 feet 10 and 200 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.
Where registered to live: 4000 block of McKinley Avenue, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1998 of first-degree child rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting 3-year-old and 6-year-old girls.
Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Darrell Kent
Age: 66.
Description: 5 feet 11 and 240 pounds, gray hair and blue eyes.
Where registered to live: 2300 block of Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 2005 of second-degree child molestation, 1995 of second-degree child rape and 1976 of third-degree criminal sexual penetration for sexual assaults on girls ages 3 to 15 and a 48-year-old woman.
Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while at the Special Commitment Center.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
John Wesley J. Keeney
Age: 43.
Description: 5 feet 9 and 215 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes.
Where registered to live: 8800 block of Silcox Drive SW, Lakewood.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1991 of second-degree rape in Walla Walla County for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl at knifepoint. Convicted in 1994 of third-degree rape for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl. Also has convictions for third-degree assault, third-degree child rape and second-degree child molestation.
Sex offender treatment: It is unknown if he participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Lakewood police Sgt. Thom Stewart at 253-830-5019.
Donald I. Johnson
Age: 36.
Description: 6 feet 3 and 225 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 9900 block of South Tacoma Way, Lakewood.
Criminal history: Convicted in 2012 of voyeurism in Pierce County for watching a 12-year-old girl through a window while she took a shower. He has prior convictions for third-degree child assault, second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, second-degree malicious mischief and DUI.
Sex offender treatment: It is unknown if he participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Lakewood police Sgt. Thom Stewart at 253-830-5019.
