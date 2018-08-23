2 mutilated cats found in Thurston County, deputies say

The number of mutilated cats found in Thurston County now stands at 11 after two more were found Wednesday, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office announced.
The sheriff’s office also announced Thursday that a detective from its major crimes division has been assigned to the case and will work with Thurston County Animal Services, and others, to solve the crimes.
“TCSO is extremely concerned that such a predator is lurking and committing such vile crimes in our community,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
The first cat was found about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 9100 block of Steilacoom Road Southeast in an RV park known as the Land Yacht Harbor Community. The cat’s owner has been located and notified.
The second cat was discovered later the same day about 6 p.m. in the 500 block of School Street Southeast on the grounds of the Andrews United Methodist Church. The owner of that cat is still not known.
The two cats found Wednesday were only the latest in a growing list of serial cat mutilations.
A ninth mutilated cat was found Monday just before 5 p.m. in the 600 block of Lilly Road Southeast.
Olympia police Lt. Sam Costello told The Olympian it was unclear whether the ninth cat is connected to a series of other cat mutilations and deaths, although police and Animal Services are investigating.
An eighth kitten was recently found beheaded, but it’s also unclear whether its death was linked to the other seven. With the first seven, the killer removed the cats’ spines and left the cats’ bodies on public display in parks or front yards.
Check back for updates to this story.
Comments