He lured his ex to a motel and restrained her with a stun gun. Now he’ll spend 12 years in prison

A Tacoma man who lured his ex-girlfriend to a motel room where he used a stun gun to immobilize her before assaulting the woman for hours will spend 12 years in prison.
In March, a jury convicted Larry Peters Jr., 43, of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, felony harassment and violation of a domestic court order.
Pierce County Superior Court Judge Philip Sorensen on Friday sentenced Peters to 12 years in prison.
The attack took place Jan. 12, 2017, at a Fife motel.
The victim thought she was meeting a friend there, but instead walked into a dark room where a masked Peters was waiting with a stun gun, zip ties and machete.
He threw her into a wall and used a stun gun on her neck, then applied the stun gun to her stomach after she fell to the floor.
Peters had unplugged the telephone in the motel room and took his ex’s cell phone, records show.
The woman told police there were zip ties on a chair fashioned as handcuffs and a trash can partially filled with water that she thought might be used to “waterboard” her.
Throughout hours of abuse, the woman tried to convince Peters to let her go.
He picked up a machete and threatened to kill the victim and himself, according to charging papers.
She was able to escape the motel room the next morning and call 911.
Although Peters denied assaulting his ex-girlfriend, officers found two stun guns in the motel room, along with a large knife, duct tape, bear spray, pepper spray, a machete, zip ties and an unopened bag of syringes.
The woman had a no-contact order barring Peters from coming within 1,000 feet of her at the time of the attack.
Comments