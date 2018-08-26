Kids were throwing rocks at his tent in a Tacoma park. He responded by pulling out his gun, police say

A Tacoma man was arrested after brandishing a gun at kids who were throwing rocks at him and his tent in a city park Saturday afternoon, according to police.
The 35-year-old was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of six counts of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Officers were dispatched to a weapons brandishing at Oak Tree Park, 7400 S. Cedar St., just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.
A group of five children, ages 11 to 16, were teasing the man and throwing rocks at him and his tent, Cool said, and that made him angry. The man chased the kids off and pointed a gun at them as they ran away.
When the mother of one of the children came over to tell the man that pointing a gun at children is wrong, he then pointed the gun at her, Cool said.
Officers arrested the man without incident and recovered the gun.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments