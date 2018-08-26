Gun goes off during altercation at Federal Way mall, police say

A fight at a Federal Way mall Sunday afternoon saw a shot end up being fired, police there say.
Officers were dispatched to The Commons at Federal Way, 1928 S. Commons, for a report of a shooting, spokesman Kurt Schwan said.
Officers learned that one of the people involved in the fight had a gun and it fired, Schwan said, but it is unclear whether it was fired on purpose or on accident. Nobody was injured in the altercation.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments