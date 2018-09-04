Hit-and-run driver who struck car near Graham, injured 2 fled on foot, troopers say

A driver who ran a red light and struck another vehicle near Graham Monday left his car and fled the scene on foot, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The collision happened shortly after 6 p.m. on state Route 161 near 194th Street East.
Troopers said a Ford Taurus was traveling north on SR 161 when the driver ran a light and hit a Ford Fusion as it made a left turn.
The Taurus’ driver fled on foot.
He was later identified as a 28-year-old Spanaway man, but has not been located.
The Fusion’s driver and passenger, both 20-year-old Graham men, were taken to area hospitals with unknown injuries.
Northbound lanes of SR 161 were closed for about two hours for the investigation.
