Hit-and-run driver who struck car near Graham, injured 2 fled on foot, troopers say

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

September 04, 2018 08:15 AM

A driver who ran a red light and struck another vehicle near Graham Monday left his car and fled the scene on foot, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The collision happened shortly after 6 p.m. on state Route 161 near 194th Street East.

Troopers said a Ford Taurus was traveling north on SR 161 when the driver ran a light and hit a Ford Fusion as it made a left turn.

The Taurus’ driver fled on foot.

He was later identified as a 28-year-old Spanaway man, but has not been located.

The Fusion’s driver and passenger, both 20-year-old Graham men, were taken to area hospitals with unknown injuries.

Northbound lanes of SR 161 were closed for about two hours for the investigation.

Stacia Glenn; 253-597-8653

