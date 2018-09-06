Burglar held at gunpoint by Orting homeowner after being caught trying to break into trailer

A would-be burglar was held at gunpoint by an Orting man after he was caught trying to break into a trailer and carport early Wednesday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
The homeowner and his wife were awakened about 1:40 a.m. by a loud vehicle, then heard a motion alarm on their fence go off.
The man went outside and spotted two men standing near three trailers on their property on 128th Street East. One would-be burglar was holding bolt cutters.
The homeowner held one of the alleged burglars at gunpoint while his wife called 911. The second burglar ran west on state Route 162.
Deputies responded and arrested the 30-year-old would-be burglar on suspicion of second-degree burglary.
He allegedly told deputies he and his friend decided to break into the carport and trailers because he needed money for a heroin addiction.
A K9 search was launched for the second burglar.
After some time, a purple Jeep Liberty parked three blocks from the home caught the attention of deputies, who went to the vehicle’s registered address.
A woman who lived there told deputies her son called her asking for a ride, but she declined to go pick him up.
Deputies were able to call the 24-year-old man, who eventually directed Orting police officers to where he was hiding.
He tried to deny involvement at first, then exclaimed, “I’m going to prison for 10 years anyway,” according to the Sheriff’s Department.
The man allegedly admitted to acting as a lookout and hiding under trees until he was able to dash away from the scene.
He has nine prior felony convictions for theft, residential burglary and theft of a firearm, records show. He also had a warrant for DUI.
