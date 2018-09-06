Shots fired during Parkland hostage situation, deputies say

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies are responding to a shooting Thursday after a hostage situation in Parkland, a department spokesman said.
The incident happened at a used car dealership in the 13400 block of Pacific Avenue South about 7:30 p.m., sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said. It is unclear whether there were any injuries.
A robbery “went sideways,” Troyer said, and deputies arrived quickly and most of the employees got out of the dealership. One or two were stuck inside and the “well-armed” suspect or suspects held them at gunpoint.
The sheriff’s SWAT team is on the scene, Troyer said. An armed suspect trapped in the business has fired at law enforcement multiple times.
Pacific Avenue is closed from 128th Street East to 138th Street East at this time.
This is a developing situation and will be updated.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
