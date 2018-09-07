‘Armed and dangerous’ gunman on the run after shooting Frederickson woman, deputies say

Detectives are searching for a man who allegedly shot his child’s mother several times outside a Frederickson-area home Friday morning.
Tony French, 39, is considered armed and dangerous. He is believed to be driving a black 2005 Toyota Corolla with Oregon license plate 955HEE.
The 35-year-old woman he allegedly shot is in critical condition.
The couple’s child is safe, Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
Neighbors in the 16000 block of 69th Avenue Court East called 911 about 7:25 a.m. to report hearing about 10 gunshots. Several said they saw a man shooting at a woman from a car.
Deputies responded and found the victim lying in the road.
“We believe the causing issue is a domestic dispute over custody,” Troyer said.
There is a history of domestic violence, he said.
French is described as a black man, 5 feet 11 and 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Chuck Sweet, who lives in the neighborhood, said it’s not uncommon to hear gunfire because of a nearby shooting range.
“It’s a normal thing for me to be hearing gunfire but this seemed like a really odd time and from the wrong direction,” he said. “Then I heard ambulances and fire trucks and a heavy response.”
Sweet recalled hearing about seven shots, a pause and then more gunshots, leading him to believe the shooter stopped to reload.
