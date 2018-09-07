Felon in stolen car who rammed Pierce deputies said he fled because he was ‘spooked’

A felon in a stolen car rammed a patrol car in an attempt to get away from deputies during a midday pursuit in East Pierce County, records show.
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies spotted a stolen car about 2 p.m. Wednesday and tried to pull it over, but the driver sped off.
With his girlfriend in the passenger seat, the 26-year-old Lakewood man allegedly ran several stop lights and signs and drove into oncoming traffic.
A two-man patrol car joined the chase and attempted a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle.
“At one point, the defendant violently turned into their patrol car, striking it,” according to court documents.
Neither deputy was injured, and they were able to stop the stolen car.
The stolen vehicle had been badly damaged, and was missing a radio and much of the dashboard.
The driver allegedly told deputies he’d bought the car from a friend but couldn’t provide the friend’s information.
He said he ran because he was “spooked” since there was a warrant out for his arrest, records state.
The man pleaded not guilty Friday to second-degree assault, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and possessing motor vehicle theft tools.
He was ordered jailed in lieu of $50,000 bail.
The man was released from community supervision in April and has prior convictions for unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, felony car theft, taking a motor vehicle without permission and eluding.
